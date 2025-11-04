Top-flight manager tragically dies at 44 after mid-game collapse as devastated players break down in tears

The Serbian FA said in statement after learning of his passing: “The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.
“His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community. The Football Association of Serbia expresses its deepest condolences to the Zizovic family, the members of FK Radnicki 1923, as well as all friends and admirers of his character and work. Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the legacy you left behind will remain with us forever.”
Serbian heavyweights Partizan Belgrade, who are due to face Radnicki in early December, added in a statement of their own: “With sadness, we received the news that Radnicki's coach from Kragujevac, Mladen Zizovic, has suddenly passed away. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club.”