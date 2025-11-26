'Too nice' Pep Guardiola takes full blame for Man City's Champions League loss to Bayer Leverkusen after 'first time in my life' selection gamble

It was a special occasion for one of Europe's greatest coaches as Guardiola featured in the dugout for the 100th Champions League game of his career on Tuesday, with City squaring off against Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen at Etihad Stadium. It was not a happy occasion for Guardiola or City, though, as Leverkusen outplayed his team of second-string players.
Key stars were left out of the starting XI, including Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias. The gamble backfired as City lost 2-0, with Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick scoring for the visitors.