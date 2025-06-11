Three Italy legends named as candidates to replace Luciano Spalletti as national team boss after Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli turn down offers
Three Italy legends are being eyed for the national team, after Luciano Spalletti's sacking and facing Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli rejections.
- Italy have parted ways with Spalletti
- Ranieri and Pioli have turned down advances from Italy
- Three legendary players eyed to take on coaching role