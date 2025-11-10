Thomas Muller for president?! Bayern Munich chief backs club legend to step into lead role after MLS adventure ends

Hainer has confirmed a surprising conversation with Muller, where he advised the veteran forward to move to Major League Soccer to prepare for a potential future leadership role at Bayern. Speaking to Abendzeitung, Hainer revealed: "After his departure was confirmed, Thomas Muller came to my office. I advised him in a personal conversation that if he later wanted a job in sports, he should move to MLS."
This advice underscores a strategic vision for Muller's post-playing career, aiming to broaden his experience before a potential return to the Bavarian club. Hainer also explicitly stated that a path back to Bayern in an operational capacity remains open for Muller. "He can work operationally for us. He can become a brand ambassador. He could even succeed me one day," Hainer affirmed, highlighting the immense value Bayern places on their legendary player.
This sentiment echoes previous comments from supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who last month also endorsed Muller's move to North America and expressed a desire for former players to take on leadership roles at Bayern.