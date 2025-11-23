Thierry Henry questions Xavi Simons' suitability to Premier League after slow Tottenham start as Arsenal legend admits he has anti-Bundesliga bias

Simons came to Tottenham with a big reputation and a sizeable fee of £52m ($70m) in late August after impressing at Leipzig, with the 22-year-old scoring 22 goals and notching 24 assists in 78 appearances.
Upon his arrival, head coach Thomas Frank said: "He’s a player who has proved his ability over the years to provide goals and assists from both the 10 position and the left wing, Xavi can play in both positions. He’s a very good finisher inside and outside the box. His dribbling ability, and his acceleration in bursts, give him that opportunity to go past players in one-on-ones, also to drive past players in more open spaces. His eye for his team-mates is key, in terms of unlocking defences, and I’m convinced he will come in and help the team and be part of a team that is working very hard together. Xavi is young, 22, he has plenty of room to develop and get better, but even though he’s young, he’s played a lot of matches over the last four, five years, which means I’m fully convinced with his qualities he can step straight in and help us. Of course, like any player coming into the Premier League, and a new team, there will always be a bit of adaptation time. He has great experience from the Holland national team, playing in the Champions League last two seasons… great experience he can bring to the team."
However, he is yet to score in 14 appearances, despite contributing two assists. That, and more, has led Henry to raise concerns about the former Paris Saint-Germain man.