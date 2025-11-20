Thibaut Courtois admits Cristiano Ronaldo 'has more of a winning mentality' than Kylian Mbappe in honest assessment of Real Madrid's newest No.10

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner CR7 registered 450 goals for Real to become their all-time leading scorer. Mbappe has, across close to 18 months at Santiago Bernabeu, found the target on 62 occasions through 75 appearances. He has 18 efforts to his name this season.
Mbappe is a World Cup winner and a man considered to be a Golden Ball recipient of the future. Leadership has not always been his strong suit, but experience - at 26 years of age - is helping him down that path. There is a determination on his part to savour Champions League glory.