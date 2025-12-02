Thiago Silva's son follows in dad's footsteps! Teenage wonderkid signs first professional contract with Chelsea

Isago’s development will be monitored closely from this point, as he bids to become a senior star. His brother, Iago, is also heading down that path after earning a first call-up to the England U15 squad.
He has won numerous tournaments with Chelsea at youth level and was selected by the Young Lions in October 2025. That is despite his dad taking in over 100 appearances for Brazil between 2008 and 2022.
Iago said after being selected: “Proud moment to be invited to my first @england camp. The hard work continues.” Thiago responded with: “We are proud of you, my son! May God bless you always.”
Iago may yet pledge allegiance to Brazil, with plenty of players down the years having represented different nations at youth and senior level. For now, he is happy earning recognition with England.
He qualifies for them through residency rules. FIFA’s eligibility system dictates that players who move to a country before the age of 10 can represent said nation after three years of continuous residency. Iago has been part of the ranks at Chelsea for five years, meaning that he can explore a different international path to that one trodden by his famous father.