'The problem isn't money!' - Rafa Silva puts an end to battle with Besiktas after Turkish giants threaten FIFA action over retirement claim

The crisis between Portuguese forward Rafa Silva and Besiktas appears to have reached a resolution, with the player returning to individual training this week. According to a report from A Bola, Silva had been absent from training and matches, complaining of physical pain despite medical examinations, including an MRI scan, showing no underlying issues. The player had even suggested he wanted to retire with immediate effect in order to break ties with the club.
The situation escalated when Besiktas took decisive action in response to Silva's continued absence. The club's management officially registered his unauthorised absence with a notary last Thursday. Furthermore, club officials contacted Silva's agent, warning that they would file a formal complaint with FIFA if the player's refusal to train and play continued.
This firm stance from Besiktas appears to have prompted Silva to reconsider his position. Facing potential legal repercussions and with no contractual breaches by the club to justify his actions, the 32-year-old forward met with members of Besiktas' football committee to communicate his decision to return.