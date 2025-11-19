'The first thing I'll do is call Lionel Messi' - Barcelona presidential candidate makes promise to offer club icon return to Camp Nou if he defeats Joan Laporta

Messi emerged from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2004 and quickly developed into one of the greatest players in football history. His rise accelerated under Pep Guardiola, who transformed him into a false nine - a role in which Messi thrived and redefined modern attacking play. Over 17 remarkable years at the Camp Nou, Messi's brilliance powered Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs, while individually he collected seven of his eight Ballon d’Or awards during his time with the Catalan club.
In 2021, financial constraints forced Barcelona to part ways with their greatest ever player, leading Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. After two seasons in France, he made another high-profile move in 2023, signing for MLS side Inter Miami, where he continues to expand his global legacy.
While Messi signed an extension with Miami until 2028, he posted on his social media account a photo of his visit to Camp Nou hoping to return to play one last time.
"I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to," he said.