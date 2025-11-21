'I was talked about more than Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Tottenham & AC Milan star felt 'wave of hatred' from fans as he opens up on brutal experience in Serie A

Emerson arrived at Milan from Tottenham in a €16 million (£13m/$18m) deal, brought in to strengthen the right flank. Under Paulo Fonseca, he initially became the starting right-back ahead of Davide Calabria, but his time at the club quickly turned turbulent. Although he showed flashes of quality, his performances were marked by inconsistency, positioning errors and a struggle to adapt to Milan’s tactical demands, leading to a mixed and ultimately disappointing spell.
He did enjoy one high point, winning the Supercoppa Italiana under Sergio Conceicao after Milan’s victory over Inter. However, the relationship between player and coach deteriorated soon after, pushing Emerson further down the pecking order. A move to Fenerbahce was close, but an untimely injury caused the transfer to collapse.
Eventually, Milan decided to move him on, and Emerson joined Flamengo in a permanent €9 million deal in the 2025 summer window bringing an end to a difficult chapter in his career.