'He could be a taekwondo kickboxer!' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to make stunning career change as he is compared to LeBron James

Ronaldo made headlines this week after officially joining the world of mixed martial arts as a shareholder in WOW FC, the Spanish promotion co-owned by UFC champion Ilia Topuria. His move into MMA investment has sparked widespread reaction, including from high-profile combat athletes who see a natural crossover in his athletic profile. Among them is Garcia, who believes Ronaldo’s famed explosiveness and footwork could translate into a competitive taekwondo-based discipline.
Ronaldo’s arrival at WOW FC coincides with the organisation’s rapid expansion across Europe and LATAM, fuelled by soaring live attendance and ambitious plans to innovate in fan-athlete interaction. The company views Ronaldo as both a global face and a strategic driver of growth, aligning with the sport’s increasing mainstream popularity.