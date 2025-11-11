Sunday League team 'trying to tap up' Wayne Rooney after viral 13-0 victory that saw Newcastle cult hero Papiss Cisse score SEVEN goals

Cisse turned up late for that fixture, meaning that he had to make do with a place on the bench, but showcased his class when registering a double hat-trick. The one-time Senegal international accepted an invitation from former Manchester City midfielder Ireland to take part in a ninth-tier contest in South Manchester.
As reported by The Sun, Ireland has “turned the Cheshire Over-35 division on its head by recruiting an array of former professional players to road worker Kieran Megran’s squad”. Ireland joined those ranks in pre-season as a favour to close friend Blake Norton - who was of the opinion that Wythenshawe “needed a trump card after losing two cup finals” last term.