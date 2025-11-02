'Smart, successful, good looking...and me!' - Jurgen Klopp pokes fun of himself during Red Bull visit to Paris FC

Klopp caused a social media stir during his recent trip to Paris FC as part of his duties with Red Bull’s football group. The 58-year-old, who oversees strategy across the brand’s global football network, met with the French club’s directors and later posted a photo alongside them on Instagram. His caption read: "Smart, successful, good looking… AND ME."
The self-deprecating joke quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes from fans who have missed his humour and warmth since he stepped away from the touchline. It was classic, witty Klopp and served as a reminder of the personality that made him so beloved during his nine-year spell at Liverpool. His Paris FC appearance also marked one of his more public outings in his new Red Bull role, sparking discussion about how involved he might be with the Ligue 1 outfit moving forward.