'Serious concerns' – Liverpool complain to PGMOL & Howard Webb over crucial disallowed Virgil van Dijk goal in heavy Man City defeat

With Liverpool trailing 1-0, Van Dijk thought he had equalised when he headed home a corner in the 38th minute of the game but saw referee Chris Kavanagh rule out the goal and the decision backed by video assistant referee, Michael Oliver. The Premier League confirmed the decision, explaining: "The referee's call of offside and no goal to Liverpool was checked and confirmed by VAR – with Robertson in an offside position and deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper."
However, Liverpool have now been in touch with the PGMOL and refereing chief Howard Webb to express their "serious concerns" about the decision, as reported by The Athletic. The Reds "do not accept that the decision to disallow the goal" was "subjective" and feel that Robertson was not affecting Donnarumma's vision. Liverpool also think "the usual checks and balances that are central to the VAR process did not take place" and feel if they had, then a different decision may have been reached.