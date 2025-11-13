'Serial losers!' - Anwar El Ghazi gloats and mocks 'deluded' former club after winning court battle against sacking for pro-Palestine comments

Bundesliga outfit Mainz have lost their legal battle against former player El Ghazi, after the Rhineland-Palatinate State Labour Court rejected the club's latest appeal. The court ruled that El Ghazi, whose contract was terminated at the end of 2023 due to controversial pro-Palestine posts on social media, is obliged to receive his salary in full, upholding an earlier ruling from July 2024. The court also determined that El Ghazi’s right to freedom of expression outweighed Mainz’s grounds for terminating his contract.
The former Netherlands international received the €1.5 million compensation – his wages from November 2023 to July 2024 – ordered by the court in August 2024. Mainz appealed in an attempt to reclaim that money, but the appeal has been swiftly rejected.