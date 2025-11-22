Scott McTominay heading back to the Premier League? Manager responds to talk of £60m transfer for Napoli star

McTominay is in his second season in the Serie A and has enjoyed a purple patch ever since he set foot in Italy last year. The current Serie A Player of the Season had a shaky start to the new season but has now regained form. In the 2025-26 campaign, McTominay has featured in Antonio Conte's starting lineup in nine Serie A matches. He has scored two goals and provided one assist.
Despite being a key member of Conte's side, he has been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League, with recent reports emerging that Everton are keen on signing the midfielder.