Scotland could steal England star for World Cup charge as one-cap forward opens door to international switch

The 27-year-old has flirted with Scottish football for the past few years, prompting Clark to pursue talks with the winger in the early days of his tenure.
While the former Leicester City winger has enjoyed successful spells since his international debut, he has been unable to carve out a place in Gareth Southgate or Thomas Tuchel's squad. Barnes represented England 14 times at youth level; his sole senior cap came in a 14-minute cameo against Wales in October 2020.
With Scotland qualifying for their first World Cup in 28 years, the idea of Barnes switching allegiances was put to him once again. While he admitted he hasn't given it much thought, Barnes refused to close the door on playing in front of the Tartan Army.