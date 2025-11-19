Ruben Amorim told he already has the perfect replacement for Benjamin Sesko in Man Utd squad

Sesko had only been introduced in the second half, but collapsed after a heavy challenge and immediately signalled for medical help. With all substitutions already made, United were forced to finish the match a man down. After the match, Amorim did little to calm nerves, admitting: " I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know."
Following his withdrawal from Slovenia’s pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden, Sesko returned to Carrington for a detailed medical evaluation. Club doctors performed extensive scans to determine the severity of the damage, and the results brought a collective sense of relief as there was no major ligament injury. He remained in Manchester to begin targeted rehabilitation while waiting for the medical staff to finalise a long-term recovery schedule. According to Sky Sports, Sesko is expected to be absent for "at most a month," a relatively positive outcome given the initial fear that his season might have been derailed.