Ruben Amorim told he already has the perfect replacement for Benjamin Sesko in Man Utd squad

Sesko’s brief spell on the sidelines leaves United with a striking shortage. Joshua Zirkzee is now the only natural centre-forward available to Amorim, raising the prospect of tactical reshuffles or emergency cover. But not everyone believes United should panic or search for temporary solutions in the market, as one of United’s former forwards, Dwight Yorke, insists the answer is already inside the building. Yorke, speaking to Snabbare, encouraged Amorim to embrace youth rather than resort to stopgap signings. He warned that United have a history of drafting in short-term forwards who fail to meet expectations, insisting that the club should avoid repeating the same mistakes.

"I think Amorim has got to invest in the young players and bring some fresh talent through to give a little bit of a chance if Sesko is out injured," he said.

"If you're going to bring in a makeshift option as cover, we’ve seen United do that in the past and it hasn't worked. It's too big of a club for bringing in a player that’s not the right fit to improve the team. I’d understand if they were firing on all cylinders to get someone else in there but when things are not going so great, it’s a difficult fit. If United are going to go and sign someone else, I think they have to go out there like Liverpool and bring in someone who would have a really big presence at the football club. Otherwise, the under-23s are there for a reason.”

