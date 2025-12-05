'Always ask me the same thing!' - Ruben Amorim losing patience with Kobbie Mainoo questions as he admits not even AFCON absences will help forgotten midfielder get back into Man Utd team

United wasted a huge opportunity to move into the Premier League's top five when they drew 1-1 at home to struggling West Ham, conceding an 83rd-minute equaliser by Soungoutou Magassa after Diogo Dalot had given them a second-half lead. Amorim used all five of his substitutions in a bid to win the game but did not turn to Mainoo, who has played a grand total of 171 minutes in the league this season spread across nine appearances off the bench.

And when it was suggested by a journalist in the post-match press conference that Amorim could have brought on Mainoo to boost United's attack, the coach laughed. Mainoo was seen as the club's future central midfielder for many years when he broke into the team under Erik ten Hag in November 2023, delivering an outstanding performance on his debut at Everton.

He locked down his place in the starting XI and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Mainoo also played a big role in England's run to the final of Euro 2024, playing in all but one match and starting all of the knockout games. But he has barely featured this season, with Amorim sticking with the midfield pairing of Casemiro and Bruno in 12 of the 14 matches and starting Manuel Ugarte in the two games the Brazilian has missed.