Rob Mac sends one-word message to Wrexham star after last-minute equaliser against Blackburn

The match burst into life inside 13 minutes when Ryan Alebiosu tore down the right flank with conviction and arched a dangerous cross into the area. Andri Gudjohnsen met it with a well-timed header, steering the ball past the outstretched Arthur Okonkwo and into the far corner to silence the home crowd. The second half opened with Blackburn threatening to put the result beyond doubt. A succession of corners came to nothing, but the visitors’ intent was clear. In the 56th minute, Yuki Ohashi slalomed cleverly past a pair of Wrexham defenders and unleashed a thunderous effort that Okonkwo managed to parry. Gudjohnsen pounced on the rebound but failed to keep his shot below the bar. With five minutes added at the end of regular time, Wrexham pushed bodies forward in a desperate final surge.
Their persistence was rewarded in the 95th minute when Tom Reeves awarded a free-kick near the touchline, a decision that left Blackburn incensed. From the resulting set piece, George Dobson curled in a tantalising cross. Striker Kiefer Moore rose to knock it back across the area, and the loose ball spilled to Nathan Broadhead, who struck a ferocious volley towards goal. The effort clipped Cleworth and spun into the net, sparking a frenzy inside the Racecourse Ground that felt more like a victory than a point gained.