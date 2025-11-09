'We need justice' - Renee Slegers and Sonia Bomapastor call for VAR after Arsenal's controversial WSL draw with Chelsea

Arsenal kept their fading title hopes alive as they came back from behind to hold reigning champions Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. The Blues dominated proceedings in the first half and took the lead through summer signing Thompson, who scored her maiden WSL goal. In the second half, the Gunners bounced back in style, putting the ball into the back of the net three times, but only one of those goals stood.
Gunners boss Slegers and Chelsea's Bompastor were furious with some of the refereeing calls as both head coaches called for the introduction of VAR in the WSL. With the result at Emirates Stadium, the Blues have now equalled the longest unbeaten streak in WSL history, having gone 33 league matches without a loss. In the current season, they have won six out of their first eight games and are at the top of the WSL table, two points clear of Manchester City.