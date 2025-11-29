'Too much pressure!' – The reason AC Milan and Real Madrid legend Carlo Ancelotti never wanted to be Man Utd manager is revealed

Ancelotti has enjoyed a distinguished managerial career, and is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all time. Indeed, the Italian has won numerous pieces of silverware across stints with the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid (twice) PSG and Bayern Munich.
And Ancelotti is hoping to add a World Cup winners' medal to his collection next summer having taken over the Brazil reins back in May. Brazil may have booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup but they flattered to deceive in qualification, finishing fifth in the CONMEBOL standings, a full 10 points behind defending world champions and rivals Argentina.
Still, despite taking charge of some of the biggest teams in world football, Ancelotti told Solskjaer when United took on Everton in a Premier League fixture that he couldn't handle the "pressure" of managing the Red Devils.