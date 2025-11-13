Real Madrid told to pay £200m million to land Chelsea's 'absolute genius' midfield star

Nevin was running the rule over Chelsea's season so far in an interview with Casino Hawks. He spoke glowingly about the Ecuadorian, suggesting he could play in any team, including Xabi Alonso's side.
However, the finances of any approach for Caicedo could prove prohibitive, says Nevin. While the midfielder has been a standout performer in 2025/26, the pundit still thinks even the biggest clubs might hesitate to part with the £200m Chelsea would likely demand. Caicedo joined the west London club from Brighton for a British record transfer fee of £115m in 2023, signing an eight-year contract with the Blues.