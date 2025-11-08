'I strive to reach Real Madrid level' - Como star not giving up on Bernabeu dream after first meeting with 'football legend' Xabi Alonso

Ramon, a graduate of Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica academy, rose through the youth ranks before earning a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti, featuring in three La Liga matches and one Champions League game in the 2024-25 campaign. Como paid a transfer fee of €2.5 million after coach Fabregas called the youngster and convinced him that the club was the ideal place to continue his career. Though sold to Como, Madrid have retained a buy-back option on the defender.
In the current 2025-26 season, Ramon has appeared in eight Serie A games out of their 10 outings and has started in seven of them. Last weekend, the 20-year-old starred in defence as Como held reigning champions Napoli to a goalless draw. Despite his bright start in Italy, he hinted that he still has a return to Madrid in mind for the future.