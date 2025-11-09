Real Madrid and Barcelona target admits to 'dream' Chelsea transfer as CEO confirms €30m rejected bid

Eyong’s meteoric rise in La Liga has turned him into one of Europe’s most sought-after young forwards. Having joined Levante from Villarreal in the summer for €3 million, Eyong has been sensational, finding the net six times in the league and quickly becoming the heartbeat of his team’s attack, and it is Chelsea who appear to hold a special place in his heart. The Levante striker admitted that joining the London club would fulfil a lifelong dream inspired by his African footballing heroes. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he explained his deep admiration for the Blues and what they represent to him.
“Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of Drogba, and Eto’o was there a year as well,” Eyong said. “Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [joining] Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea.”
Though Chelsea are reportedly monitoring him closely, their current transfer priorities lie elsewhere, with a new defender at the top of the list, meaning any move for Eyong may have to wait until summer.