Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona on alert as bargain release clause for 16-year-old already shining in Germany is revealed

After an impressive pre-season, Eichhorn has made rapid strides at Hertha. Having signed his first professional contract just weeks before turning 16, he made his professional debut on the second matchday of the 2. Bundesliga, Germany's second division, coming on as a substitute against Karlsruhe. In the process, he became the youngest player ever in the history of the league, aged just 16 years and 14 days. Just over a month later, he created further history, becoming the youngest player to ever start a game in 2. Bundesliga after being named in the XI for the match against Hannover. Having been with Hertha's youth academy since his Under-9 days, Eichhorn is also the youngest professional in the club's entire history.
While Eichhorn’s talent is undeniable, head coach Stefan Leitl was forced to turn to the teenage prodigy after his squad – particularly the midfield – had been ravaged by injuries for months. However, as things stand, Eichhorn is the only midfielder with a guaranteed role in the starting XI, with the rest of the squad fighting for their spots. "We're happy that everyone is available again. We'll decide tomorrow after the final training session. Let's put it this way: who will play alongside Kennet Eichhorn in midfield?" said Leitl last month. The Bernau bei Berlin-born midfielder has already started in eight of the 10 games he has featured in this season.