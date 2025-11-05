Raphinha is not happy! Barcelona star shows off his trophies and stats in social media storm after missing out on FIFPRO Team of the Year spot

Raphinha didn’t take his FIFPRO World XI omission lightly. Within hours of the lineup being announced, the Barcelona winger flooded his Instagram stories with a flurry of posts celebrating his standout 2024-25 campaign, one that many fans and pundits believe deserved recognition.
The 28-year-old uploaded 17 stories highlighting his personal milestones, from individual awards to match-winning performances. Among them were clips of his 34 goals, 25 assists, and a highlight reel of Barca’s domestic treble-winning campaign, their first in history. The montage was a not-so-subtle reminder of the year that redefined his career. The FIFPRO lineup, voted by players worldwide, excluded Raphinha despite his career-best numbers and a Player of the Season award in La Liga.
instagram/raphinha