The race for Antoine Semenyo is ON! Tottenham ramp up interest in Bournemouth star but face stiff competition from Liverpool & Man City

Semenyo is a wanted man ahead of the January window. Not only have reports suggested that Liverpool are preparing a move to trigger his release clause in January, which is made up of a £60m ($79m) fee and £5m ($7m) in bonuses, there is also reported interest from City, who view him as the kind of explosive attacking player who can slot into Pep Guardiola's frontline. Semenyo has enjoyed a fantastic season on the south coast, contributing six goals and three assists in 12 Premier League games.
Now, Sky Sports report that Spurs are intensifying their interest in the Ghana international ahead of the window. The club attempted to land two marquee wide players in the summer but were only successful in persuading Mohammed Kudus to move to north London, as Savinho stayed at City. It appears they remain interested in the profile, but would prefer to sign Semenyo to the Brazilian.