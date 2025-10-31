'A question for Thomas Tuchel!' - Pep Guardiola weighs in on Phil Foden England debate as midfielder prepares for 200th game for Man City

Guardiola gave Foden his City debut in 2017 against Feyenoord and integrated him into the squad little by little. Foden made five Premier League appearances as City won the title in 2018 and a further 13 when they retained their crown in 2019. Guardiola described Foden as the most talented player he had ever worked with during the summer of 2019.
Foden consolidated his place in Guardiola's starting XI from then on, playing a big role as City won four consecutive league titles between 2021 and 2024 and scooped numerous other titles including the 2023 Champions League and FA Cup to complete the treble. Guardiola revealed his pride at watching every step of Foden's City journey ahead of the game with Bournemouth.
"It's an honour for me to see his impact, for the club of his heart, it's a good milestone at his age," Guardiola said.