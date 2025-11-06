PSG keeping close eye on Barcelona defender as Luis Enrique targets reunion with his former star in January

With injuries piling up across their backline, Les Parisiens are assessing defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, and Eric Garcia has emerged as a leading target. According to L'Equipe, Luis Enrique is pushing to reunite with the defender, whom he coached during his tenure with the Spain national team. The PSG boss is said to admire Garcia’s composure, ball distribution, and tactical intelligence, traits he believes fit perfectly into the club’s high-possession style.
The French champions are reportedly exploring a deal that could see the 24-year-old arrive in January, either through a negotiated fee or a pre-contract agreement for next summer, when he enters the final six months of his Barcelona contract. Enrique’s side were already monitoring versatile defenders before Achraf Hakimi’s ankle injury against Bayern Munich, but the Moroccan’s absence has increased the urgency for a flexible signing capable of operating both centrally and on the right.