PSG eager to fight off Man City & Chelsea interest in rising star who scored in Champions League final

The Parisian club are quietly working to secure their long-term future and that means keeping Mayulu, the French prodigy who exploded onto the scene last season. Having risen through the club’s academy since 2018, Mayulu became a symbol of PSG’s renewed focus on developing local talent rather than losing them early, as seen with past departures like Kingsley Coman and Moussa Diaby.

At just 19 years old, Mayulu has already earned his place in coach Luis Enrique’s rotation, impressing with his creativity, ambidexterity, and ability to handle pressure. The midfielder’s technique and tactical maturity have drawn comparisons to Warren Zaire-Emery, another PSG academy success. With Mayulu's contract extension, PSG not only wants to secure the talent they have but also intent to retain Parisian roots in a superstar-filled squad.