'Probably the signing of the season!' – Wayne Rooney lauds surprising name as the best new recruit of 2025-26 so far

Xhaka’s move to Sunderland last July raised eyebrows across the football world, but four months into the 2025-26 campaign, the decision is proving to be an inspired one. The former Arsenal midfielder has been central to the Black Cats’ superb start, as the newly promoted side sit fourth in the Premier League table after 11 matches — just one point off the top three. Sunderland’s success has been built around Xhaka’s composure and control in midfield, as he’s started and completed every league game under head coach Regis Le Bris.
The Swiss international has contributed one goal and three assists, but his impact extends far beyond the statistics. He leads the team in almost every key metric — from assists and chances created to successful passes, duels won, and distance covered — underscoring his indispensable role in the squad. As captain, Xhaka has provided structure and stability for a youthful Sunderland side adapting to the top flight for the first time since 2017.
His performances have not only silenced the sceptics who questioned whether he could still perform in the Premier League at 33, but also earned him widespread praise from pundits and now, from a Premier League legend in Rooney.