Premier League star Ola Aina told to own up after admitting he is in ‘talking stage’ with another footballer's girlfriend

Nigeria international Aina made his shocking revelation when appearing on Channel 4.0’s ‘Savage Kids & Agony Aunties’ show. The versatile 29-year-old said he was there to seek advice from the children and adults on the panel for what has become an obvious “dilemma”.
The former Chelsea and Fulham player, who has been at the City Ground since 2023, was happy to state in public that he has become close with the partner of a fellow performer. He now finds himself in a difficult position.
Aina said: “My dilemma is I'm in a talking stage with another baller's girl.” Asked if he is able to reveal the identity of the other player, the Forest full-back added: “Can't disclose that one.” He went on to confirm that he is at the “talking” stage, rather than the “walking” one, with the surprising scenario only playing out over a matter of weeks.