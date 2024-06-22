Portugal player ratings vs Turkey: Manchester's finest! Bruno Fernandes & Bernardo Silva dominate as Cristiano Ronaldo shows his selfless side to book Euro 2024 knockout spot

The Seleccao cruised into the knockout stage with an ultimately facile victory in Dortmund that featured an unlikely assist from their star striker

Still no goals for Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024 but, in Portugal's impressive 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday afternoon, he managed to squeeze in a selfie with a fan and pull off arguably the most surprising assist we've seen in Germany so far.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock with his first ever goal at a major international tournament - at the 15th attempt - before Samet Akaydin and Altay Bayindir combined for a comedy own goal to gift the Seleccao a two-goal lead just before the break.

Portugal then put the game to bed shortly after the restart when Cristiano Ronaldo showed his selfless side by teeing up Bruno Fernandes for a tap-in after a brilliant run in behind Turkey's dreadful defence.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Seleccao stars on show as Roberto Martinez's men made it two wins from two in Group F to seal their place in the last 16...