'We played to their strengths' - Matthijs de Ligt appears to question Ruben Amorim's tactics after Man Utd's damaging loss to 10-man Everton

Everton played the game with 10 men for more than 80 minutes after Idrissa Gueye was bizarrely sent off for clashing with team-mate Michael Keane They also saw right-back and captain Seamus Coleman forced off the pitch with an injury in the 10th minute. However, despite the early setbacks, the Toffees took the lead on the half-hour mark through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and defended resiliently thereafter to frustrate United.
The hosts did not make their numerical advantage count. Instead of making runs from deep, United kept sending long balls and crosses and relied on set pieces. Amorim's side attempted 38 crosses in the game and won nine corners but none of those mattered in the end as the tall Everton defenders comfortably dealt with the aerial threats. Benjamin Sesko's injury-enforced absence up front did not help the home team.