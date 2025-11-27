'Our plan didn't work' - Inter boss admits substitutes failed and blames derby fatigue for Atletico Madrid defeat

Inter entered the Metropolitano still carrying the emotional and physical weight of their 1-0 derby defeat to Milan and it showed. Despite arriving with four wins from four in Europe and a near-flawless defensive record, the Serie A side lacked sharpness in key moments, allowing Atletico to grow into a game that became increasingly frantic.
The visitors did begin brightly. Federico Dimarco’s early free-kick forced Juan Musso into a save, while another driven shot skidded narrowly wide. The Nerazzurri controlled the rhythm during the first 20 minutes, yet Atleti stayed patient. The breakthrough came when Alex Baena’s accidental contact redirected the ball into the path of Julian Alvarez, who fired home his 10th Champions League goal in just 14 appearances. Inter responded well after half-time. Nicolo Barella hit the crossbar from close range, Dimarco was again denied by Musso, and the pressure eventually told when Ange-Yoan Bonny released Piotr Zielinski, who finished calmly to level the match. At that point, Inter looked the more likely winners.
But Los Rojiblancos's substitutes, especially Antoine Griezmann and Marc Pubill, swung the momentum back. Inter’s back line began to retreat deeper, counters became harder to contain, and set-piece defending grew increasingly unstable. That vulnerability proved decisive in the 93rd minute, when Gimenez rose above the pack to nod in the winning goal, handing Chivu's side their second consecutive defeat in all competitions.