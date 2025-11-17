‘Pivotal time for the sport in our country’ - U.S. Soccer appoints Dan Helfrich as COO

In announcing the hire, U.S. Soccer said Helfrich will oversee implementation of the federation’s strategic plan, known as In Service to Soccer, using the sort of operational rigor he applied at Deloitte. Helfrich arrives with nearly three decades of leadership experience guiding large, complex organizations - most recently leading a consulting practice of roughly 85,000 people and $20 billion in revenue - and will bring that scale to the federation’s commercial, competition and development operations.
“U.S. Soccer has more than doubled in the last few years - and we know there is more work to do to reach our ambitious goals,” Batson said in a press release. “Dan brings a rare combination of deep operational expertise, curiosity, and a lifelong passion for the game. His leadership and commitment to excellence will help us move faster, work smarter, and continue building the foundation for soccer’s next chapter in the U.S.”