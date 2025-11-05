Phil Foden has got his smile back! Man City star admits to 'learning a lot' about himself during troubled 2024-25 season and has rediscovered his hunger

City's homegrown hero got them off to a strong start against Dortmund by curling into the bottom corner in the first half. After Erling Haaland had doubled Pep Guardiola's side's advantage, Foden grabbed his second goal of the night with another trademark finish after cutting inside on to his left foot. His double took him on to 20 goals in Europe's top competition, moving level with Gareth Bale and surpassing Barcelona great Ronaldinho.
Foden has four goals and three assists so far this season, the perfect riposte to his troubled last campaign in which he experienced mental struggles in addition to his frustration at City's disappointing results.