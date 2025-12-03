'My god' - Relieved Pep Guardiola makes 'I lose my hair' joke after Man City hold on to beat Fulham in nine-goal thriller

For the first 55 minutes, City were operating in ruthless form. Erling Haaland celebrated his 100th Premier League goal, shattering yet another record after reaching the milestone in just 111 appearances, and his team-mates followed with a flurry of strikes that suggested the contest was settled before the hour mark. Tijjani Reijnders added a second, Phil Foden curled home a stunning third, and Emile Smith Rowe clawed one back for Fulham before halftime. Foden scored again just after the restart, and when Jeremy Doku’s shot looped in via Sander Berge to make it 5-1, the away fans relaxed into their celebrations. This, it seemed, was routine. Another day, another five-goal haul under Guardiola; the 41st time his side had done so in the Premier League.
But what followed bordered on chaos. Alex Iwobi unleashed a 20-yard curler to reduce the deficit, and suddenly Fulham discovered a fire they had lacked all afternoon. Substitute Samuel Chukwueze, then transformed the closing stages into something close to a fever dream. His first strike rattled City’s composure. His second arrived six minutes later and sent the home crowd into a frenzy, urging their team towards an unlikely equaliser. In the final moments, only a desperate clearance off the line from Josko Gvardiol prevented one of the most improbable comebacks of the season.