Paul Scholes calls out 'classless' Arne Slot for 'disrespectful' Ibiza trip that kicked off Liverpool's shocking decline

After Liverpool won the league at a canter in late April, they failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches. Before the season was up, manager Slot took a trip to Ibiza, and ended up partying with Wayne Lineker. Fast forward to the present, and Liverpool are 12th in the table and have lost six of their last seven league matches in 2025-26. Now, Red Devils icon Scholes has hit out at Slot for his end-of-season actions.
He said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: "I think this started towards the end of last season, do you remember when they won the league? The bad form started, they went away, went to Ibiza or something. Honestly, Arne Slot was DJing. DJing in Ibiza. But that’s before the season’s done, that’s what I mean. I think that’s disrespectful, before the season’s done. I think it’s classless."