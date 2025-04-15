Paul Pogba to Norwich City?! Ex-Man Utd star urged to consider shock Championship transfer as Premier League winner warns he may have to 'drop down' a level after doping ban
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been urged to consider a shock transfer to Championship side Norwich by Premier League winner Chris Sutton.
- Pogba has completed his doping ban
- Yet to find new employers
- Sutton urges Pogba to try the Championship