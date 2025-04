Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The NWSL is back after an international break, and the tables have turned. While the frontrunners - Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current - again earned results, there were some big results from Gotham FC and Angel City that moved them back up the league standings.

The Utah Royals and the North Carolina Courage are the only winless teams remaining.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.