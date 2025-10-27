'Not like Man Utd!' - Grimsby Town boss aims savage dig at Red Devils ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Brentford as minnows aim for another shock

Grimsby became the first ever team from the fourth division or lower to beat United when they edged out Ruben Amorim's side 12-11 in a marathon penalty shootout following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Blundell Park. The Mariners followed up that shock result with another upset by knocking out Sheffield Wednesday away from home although it was a less impressive feat given the Owls' deep financial issues which saw them go into administration last week and docked 12 points.
Coach Artell outlined Brentford's strengths ahead of Tuesday's fourth round tie and praised Keith Andrews' side, who are fresh from beating Liverpool 3-2 on Saturday and have also beaten United and Aston Villa this season. And he could not resist having a sly dig at United in the process.