Non-league club commit to refunding away fans after 600-mile round trip to watch 7-0 thumping

Eastbourne Borough’s 7-0 collapse away to Torquay United prompted an immediate and strongly worded response from the club. Within an hour of the final whistle, the Sussex side posted a message on X confirming that players would personally reimburse supporters who travelled for the National League South match. The full statement read: “Following today’s unacceptable result, Eastbourne Borough’s players will be reimbursing the cost of match tickets for all travelling supporters. The club are already liaising with the Supporters Club for a list of supporters and further details will be distributed with them directly in due course.”
The gesture comes after 45 fans undertook a long, costly and ultimately demoralising 600-mile round trip only to see their side capitulate inside seven minutes and never recover. Torquay’s Louis Dennis opened the scoring early and went on to complete a hat-trick, while Jordan Young and Dylan Morgan both scored braces in a match where Eastbourne were four goals down by half-time. The magnitude of the defeat, combined with the exhausting travel, sparked widespread frustration among supporters and forced the club into swift action.
The result leaves Eastbourne sitting 23rd in the table after a miserable run of just two wins in 18 games. It is a stark contrast to last season, when they finished third after a dramatic seven-team title race before falling in the promotion play-offs. With a new ownership documentary airing just a week earlier, the club’s disastrous afternoon in Devon could hardly have come at a worse moment.