'Nobody will be ready' for Lionel Messi retirement as Argentina team-mate in the dark over possible transfer for Barcelona icon

Few players have been closer to witnessing Messi’s enduring greatness than Tagliafico. As La Albiceleste prepare for their friendly against Angola, the Lyon defender spoke candidly about what Messi’s eventual farewell could mean for world football and why nobody, not even his teammates, can imagine the day he finally walks away.
The 38-year-old's recent midnight visit to Barcelona’s newly renovated Camp Nou reignited talk of a short-term return to his boyhood club. The Inter Miami star, currently in the MLS off-season, shared an emotional post about “missing the place with his soul,” leading fans to dream of one last dance in Catalonia.
Tagliafico, though, admitted even Argentina’s dressing room remains uncertain about Messi’s next move or when the inevitable end will come.