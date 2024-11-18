Nigeria vs Rwanda Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Super Eagles' 2025 Afcon qualifier at home against Amavubi in midweek clash.

Nigeria want to finish on a high despite already sealing their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations competitions.

The Super Eagles will host Rwanda in group D's outing on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The hosts are already guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish but the East Africans are desperate for a win just to end the season on a high since they have already been eliminated owing to an inferior head-to-head record against Benin and Libya.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Super Eagles and Amavubi, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.