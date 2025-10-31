Nicolas Jackson seems 'out of place' alongside Harry Kane & Michael Olise as Bayern Munich icon issues playing time warning to Chelsea loanee

Jackson endured a turbulent summer, coming close to joining Bayern Munich on loan before Chelsea abruptly called off the deal – only for the move to be revived once again shortly afterward. Ultimately, he joined the reigning Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan deal, for which the Blues received a €16.5 million (£14.5m/$19.5m) fee. The contract includes a €65m (£56m/$76m) purchase option at the end of the season.
He has made 10 appearances for Die Roten so far, scoring two goals, both coming in the Champions League against debutants Pafos and Belgian heavyweights Club Brugge. "I’m very, very happy with my first goal. It’s a new start for me,” he said after the game, before adding: “I haven’t played in a long time, but now I’m slowly getting back into fitness and want to reach my best level as quickly as possible. It’s hard to say how far I am from my best level. I haven’t played for almost two months, and I’ve also trained on my own. It’s a process; I’m trying to learn and improve every day."