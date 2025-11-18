Nico Paz is a magician! Como must not 'cage' star player who can pull a goal 'out of his hat', says coach Cesc Fabregas

Paz has quickly become one of Serie A’s brightest young stars since joining from Real Madrid in 2024 for a fee of €6 million (£5.2m/$6.9m). In his debut campaign, he delivered eight goals and six assists, earning the award for the league’s best young player. His impact has only grown stronger this season, where he has already contributed four goals and four assists, showing remarkable consistency and maturity for his age.
A major reason for his rise has been his seamless fit in Fabregas’ system. Fabregas has given him the freedom to dictate the tempo, find pockets of space, and drive the team forward, allowing Paz’s intelligence and technical quality to shine. The coach has even placed him in the “Lionel Messi category” in terms of how opponents react, noting that rival teams do everything they can to stop him from receiving the ball. Paz is now beginning to show that he can be a worthy successor to Messi in the national team as their primary creative force.