'No matter what, I can still score' - Nick Woltemade brimming with confidence after vital Germany goal as Julian Nagelsmann calls for 'special praise' for Newcastle striker

Woltemade's emergence has been a lone bright spark in a labouring World Cup qualification campaign for Die Mannschaft. A 2-0 loss to Slovakia in September has locked both sides in a fierce race for top spot in Group A. A goalless first half in Luxembourg would have given the initiative back to Slovakia after their win against Northern Ireland.
However, the towering forward's brace nudged Germany top of the group on goal difference ahead of Slovakia's visit to Leipzig on Monday. The Newcastle striker opened the scoring when he stabbed home a Leroy Sane cross in the 49th minute, before sweeping home Ridle Baku's assist twenty minutes later.
Despite his side's nerviness, Woltemade insisted that he remains confident in his abilities to conjure up a goal, even when he is peripheral in the game or his teammates are providing him with limited service.