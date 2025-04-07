Neymar Jr. Batman SantosGetty/X(@liberta___depre)
Aditya Gokhale

Neymar wears Batman-themed outfit for pre-match Santos team talk - but injured Brazilian superstar leaves stadium before kick-off as he misses another game

NeymarSantos FCSantos FC vs BahiaSerie A

Neymar missed another match for Santos, but the Brazilian was oddly present for the pre-match team talk before leaving the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Neymar currently out injured for Santos
  • Attends pre-match talk but leaves before kick-off
  • Neymar wears Batman-themed outfit
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match